Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Molly Miller, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Borgia)
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|14
ST. CHARLES — Chad Berrey spent more than two hours handing out pearls of wisdom Thursday.
CLARKSON VALLEY — Ali Phillips wasn't sure how to react.
Lydia Feiste still has to do a little more convincing.
IMPERIAL — Lauren Nichols didn't need a green light.
Large school schools - 10/51. Eureka (20-1) def. Marquette (21-8), 8-1.2. Washington (22-5) def. Francis Howell North (15-9), 5-0.3. Summit (2…
Sophia Otten went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Incarnate Word to a 13-3 victory over Lutheran South.
Large school schools - 10/71. Eureka (22-1) def. Sullivan (19-7), 11-8.2. Washington (24-5) def. Fort Zumwalt East (8-11), 10-0.3. Summit (25-…
WILDWOOD — Abby Carr looked on with mild interest.
Large school schools - 10/101. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (25-5) was idle.3. Summit (25-2) was idle.4. Marquette (23-8) was idle.5. …
CREVE COEUR — Ashley Ware was champing at the bit to get back into the batter's box.
