Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Emma Thomas, Wright City (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Erin Acheson, Lutheran South (vs St. Charles)
|4.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs St. Pius X)
|2.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Danielle Duke, Lutheran South (vs St. Charles)
|3.0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mikayla Goforth, Francis Howell Central (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|3.0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Anastasia Olson, Lindbergh (vs Owasso B)
|3.2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Lee's Summit North)
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Gabby McBride, Lindbergh (vs Cor Jesu)
|7.0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|15
|Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Lutheran South)
|5.0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|8
|Bryten Kendrick, St. Charles (vs Lutheran South)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs St. Pius X)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Olivia Stroker, Incarnate Word (vs Washington)
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6
|Kenzie Nelson, Incarnate Word (vs Washington)
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Mackenzie Williams, Troy Buchanan (vs Fulton)
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2
|16
|Nicole Thomas, Lindbergh (vs Owasso B)
|3.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2