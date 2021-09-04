 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Emma Thomas, Wright City (vs Lutheran St. Charles)5.03011100
Erin Acheson, Lutheran South (vs St. Charles)4.06010105
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs St. Pius X)2.05010001
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)4.05010315
Danielle Duke, Lutheran South (vs St. Charles)3.05100001
Mikayla Goforth, Francis Howell Central (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)3.05100005
Anastasia Olson, Lindbergh (vs Owasso B)3.21010030
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Lee's Summit North)6.07001225
Gabby McBride, Lindbergh (vs Cor Jesu)7.070012115
Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Lutheran South)5.08000408
Bryten Kendrick, St. Charles (vs Lutheran South)1.02000000
Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs St. Pius X)1.00000001
Olivia Stroker, Incarnate Word (vs Washington)3.03000426
Kenzie Nelson, Incarnate Word (vs Washington)2.21000224
Mackenzie Williams, Troy Buchanan (vs Fulton)6.020017216
Nicole Thomas, Lindbergh (vs Owasso B)3.10000342
