Best performances (6 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Shekinah Reed, Brentwood (vs Clayton, 9/27)6.017011013
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Calvary Lutheran, 9/28)7.013011020
Melissa Locke, Wright City (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/28)7.014011031
Melissa Locke, Wright City (vs Winfield, 9/28)7.014011123
Lexi Barnes, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell North, 9/24)7.09011011
Abigail Cafolla, Hazelwood West (vs Kirkwood, 9/24)7.09011013
Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs Webster Groves, 9/23)7.08011105
Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs Ladue, 9/27)7.09011107
Kelsie Hardester, Union (vs St. James, 9/24)6.010011020
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell, 9/24)7.08011006
Rylie Maze, Eureka (vs Parkway South, 9/25)7.08011013
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Washington, 9/25)7.08011006
Katrina Esswein, Cor Jesu (vs Ursuline, 9/26)7.09011008
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Incarnate Word, 9/25)7.09011114
Taylor Hanger, Pacific (vs Owensville, 9/24)7.07011007
Makayla Bryant, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/25)7.05011004
Marissa Geist, Fox (vs Parkway West, 9/23)7.05011104
Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm, 9/23)7.07011306
Kaley Adzick, Lafayette (vs St. Joseph's, 9/24)7.05011006
Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/23)7.06011114