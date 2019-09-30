Best performances (6 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Shekinah Reed, Brentwood (vs Clayton, 9/27)
|6.0
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Calvary Lutheran, 9/28)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Melissa Locke, Wright City (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/28)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Melissa Locke, Wright City (vs Winfield, 9/28)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Lexi Barnes, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell North, 9/24)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Abigail Cafolla, Hazelwood West (vs Kirkwood, 9/24)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs Webster Groves, 9/23)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs Ladue, 9/27)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Kelsie Hardester, Union (vs St. James, 9/24)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell, 9/24)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Rylie Maze, Eureka (vs Parkway South, 9/25)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Washington, 9/25)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Katrina Esswein, Cor Jesu (vs Ursuline, 9/26)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Incarnate Word, 9/25)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Taylor Hanger, Pacific (vs Owensville, 9/24)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Makayla Bryant, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/25)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Marissa Geist, Fox (vs Parkway West, 9/23)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm, 9/23)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6
|Kaley Adzick, Lafayette (vs St. Joseph's, 9/24)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/23)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4