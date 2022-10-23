Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
CHESTERFIELD — Junior shortstop Carle Bachman played a minor role the last time the Marquette softball team reached the state tournament.
VALLEY PARK — Elsie McCabe knew what was coming.
The Vikings advanced to play in the Class 5 state semifinals Oct. 27 against Liberty-KC in Springfield.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Gabby Merrifield was in a groove and it seemed nothing could faze her.
Warrenton scores twice in bottom of seventh to reach first final four since 2016.
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The goal all along for the Washington High softball team this season was to get back to the state semifinals and defend thei…
The Knights, who lost 18 consecutive games earlier this season, won their first district crown since 2017.
Warrenton High freshman Makayla Witthaus was not about to let down her older sister.
CEDAR HILL — Marquette added another chapter to a lengthy run of dominance over Eureka on Friday.
The Vikings have set a program record for victories and advanced to the Class 5 softball quarterfinals.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.