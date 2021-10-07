 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)5.012011000
Lily Douglas, Mehlville (vs Pattonville)7.06011115
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)5.04011002
Abby Wilken, Eureka (vs Lafayette)7.07011417
Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Kirkwood)7.030113013
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Sikeston)6.06001015
Abby Busch, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)5.0300110512
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

