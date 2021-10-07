Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)
|5.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lily Douglas, Mehlville (vs Pattonville)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Abby Wilken, Eureka (vs Lafayette)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|7
|Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Kirkwood)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|13
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Sikeston)
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Abby Busch, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5
|12
