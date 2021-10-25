Pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Farmington, 10/21)
|7.0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Poplar Bluff, 10/21)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Jaedin Blankenship, Sullivan (vs Logan-Rogersville, 10/20)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/22)
|10.3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Sophia Otten, Incarnate Word (vs Warrenton, 10/21)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/22)
|12.0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|13
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Incarnate Word, 10/21)
|5.2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Washington, 10/21)
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
