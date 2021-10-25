 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Farmington, 10/21)7.015011032
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Poplar Bluff, 10/21)7.011011113
Jaedin Blankenship, Sullivan (vs Logan-Rogersville, 10/20)7.08011014
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/22)10.310111211
Sophia Otten, Incarnate Word (vs Warrenton, 10/21)7.04011251
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/22)12.0110013213
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Incarnate Word, 10/21)5.28000128
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Washington, 10/21)5.02000132
