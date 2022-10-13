Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Emma Hingle, Ursuline (vs University City)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs St. Charles West)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Pattonville)
|5.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Fallyn Blankenship, Union (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Bowling Green)
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|Alyana White, Timberland (vs Francis Howell)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|7
|Aerin Wilke, University City (vs Ursuline)
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4
|0
|Leanna Mitts, St. Charles West (vs Westminster)
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2
|19