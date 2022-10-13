 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Emma Hingle, Ursuline (vs University City)3.05011011
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West)5.03011207
Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs St. Charles West)5.05011241
Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Pattonville)5.01011042
Fallyn Blankenship, Union (vs Windsor (Imperial))6.05001426
Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Bowling Green)6.05000117
Alyana White, Timberland (vs Francis Howell)1.01000617
Aerin Wilke, University City (vs Ursuline)1.20000840
Leanna Mitts, St. Charles West (vs Westminster)4.020009219
