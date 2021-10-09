Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Jesse Robertson, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Orchard Farm)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Abby Schmidt, Ursuline (vs Rosati-Kain)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Ryenne Elbert-Walker, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Kenzie Nelson, Incarnate Word (vs Lutheran South)
|5.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Holt)
|2.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|5.0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Kelsey Kunz, St. Dominic (vs Holt)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Courtney McQueen, Francis Howell North (vs Washington)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mariclaire Sabados, Parkway South (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Westminster)
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|6
|Erin Acheson, Lutheran South (vs Incarnate Word)
|3.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|11
|Leah Zerrer, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|4.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|14
|Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Washington)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|13