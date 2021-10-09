 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Jesse Robertson, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson)5.010011022
Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Orchard Farm)7.050110010
Abby Schmidt, Ursuline (vs Rosati-Kain)4.05011022
Ryenne Elbert-Walker, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point)5.04011135
Kenzie Nelson, Incarnate Word (vs Lutheran South)5.01011224
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Holt)2.01010102
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Fort Zumwalt West)5.08000203
Kelsey Kunz, St. Dominic (vs Holt)1.01000001
Courtney McQueen, Francis Howell North (vs Washington)2.01000003
Mariclaire Sabados, Parkway South (vs Fort Zumwalt West)2.01000013
Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Westminster)6.03001556
Erin Acheson, Lutheran South (vs Incarnate Word)3.240006011
Leah Zerrer, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville))4.030013214
Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Washington)2.010007313
