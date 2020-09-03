 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Abbi Keller, Holt (vs Seckman)7.05011129
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic)7.07011337
Courtney Bone, Seckman (vs Holt)5.05000105
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West)6.030016119
Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Holt)2.00000664
