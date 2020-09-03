Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Abbi Keller, Holt (vs Seckman)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Courtney Bone, Seckman (vs Holt)
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|19
|Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Holt)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|4
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.