Pitching performances
Pitching performances

  • 0
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Borgia)7.014011002
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs De Soto)7.013011314
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)7.014011033
Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))7.08011217
Sam Waldron, Lindbergh (vs Parkway North)7.030113112
Rylie Maze, Eureka (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)7.03011139
Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Mehlville)3.07010031
Siena Berman, Parkway North (vs Lindbergh)7.03001418
Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)6.230105313
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))6.120102412
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Perryville)6.00001309
Sarah Bowman, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)5.03000223
Makenzie Brown, Parkway West (vs Lafayette)7.020017216
Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South)5.040007113
Mckenna Dydell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South)3.020003210
Taylor Kordik, Mehlville (vs Seckman)3.020006411
Abi Schwer, Mehlville (vs Seckman)2.00000545
Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Mehlville)2.03000372
Haley Miller, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)1.02000546
