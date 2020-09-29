Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Borgia)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs De Soto)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|Sam Waldron, Lindbergh (vs Parkway North)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|12
|Rylie Maze, Eureka (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|9
|Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Mehlville)
|3.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Siena Berman, Parkway North (vs Lindbergh)
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|8
|Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)
|6.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3
|13
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|6.1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Perryville)
|6.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|9
|Sarah Bowman, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Makenzie Brown, Parkway West (vs Lafayette)
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2
|16
|Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|13
|Mckenna Dydell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|Taylor Kordik, Mehlville (vs Seckman)
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|11
|Abi Schwer, Mehlville (vs Seckman)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|5
|Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Mehlville)
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|2
|Haley Miller, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|6
