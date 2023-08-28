Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Gabby McBride, Lindbergh (vs Festus, 8/26)
|7.0
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Perryville, 8/25)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S Branch, Jefferson City (vs Borgia, 8/25)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|Ella Wilson, Summit (vs Farmington, 8/25)
|4.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ava Oberle, Festus (vs Naylor, 8/25)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Gabby McBride, Lindbergh (vs Marquette, 8/25)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Paige Vogelgesang, Borgia (vs Perryville, 8/26)
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Emma Roberts, Union (vs Rolla, 8/25)
|4.2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Avery Graham, Farmington (vs Kelly, 8/25)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Rolla, 8/25)
|5.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Ellie Groom, Pacific (vs De Soto, 8/26)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|9
|Brooklyn Bode, Marquette (vs Silex, 8/26)
|4.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Clara Nowak, Borgia (vs Warrenton, 8/25)
|5.0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Aeidan Dempsey, Seckman (vs Lutheran South, 8/25)
|3.2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Borgia, 8/25)
|5.0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Brianna Rowland , Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Linn, 8/26)
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|8
|Brianna Rowland , Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Webster Groves, 8/26)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|7
|4
|Amanda Dorpinghaus, Borgia (vs Jefferson City, 8/25)
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Kat Clark, Webster Groves (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 8/26)
|4.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Gabby McBride, Lindbergh (vs Francis Howell, 8/26)
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7