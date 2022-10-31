 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Lorin Boutte, Francis Howell (vs Liberty (KC), 10/27)7.013011011
T Baumhoer, Fatima (vs Westminster, 10/28)7.011011003
Megan Graver, Bowling Green (vs Westminster, 10/28)7.08011004
M Cabuyaban, Liberty (KC) (vs Marquette, 10/27)7.010011108
M Hoffman, Blue Springs South (vs Marquette, 10/27)7.09011118
M Duvall, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell, 10/28)7.06011215
K Landewee, Kearney (vs Warrenton, 10/27)7.07011317
Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Kearney, 10/27)7.014001317
Lauren Opfer, Washington (vs Warrenton, 10/27)5.03011031
M Berkey, Helias (vs Washington, 10/27)6.28011175
Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Liberty (KC), 10/27)7.06001315
Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Helias, 10/27)6.010001153
M Cabuyaban, Liberty (KC) (vs Francis Howell, 10/27)7.080017116
Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Blue Springs South, 10/27)7.070011032
Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Washington, 10/27)5.090018310
Lorin Boutte, Francis Howell (vs Blue Springs South, 10/28)4.07000416
Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Bowling Green, 10/28)7.010016113
Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Fatima, 10/28)7.050019218
