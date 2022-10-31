Pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Lorin Boutte, Francis Howell (vs Liberty (KC), 10/27)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T Baumhoer, Fatima (vs Westminster, 10/28)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Megan Graver, Bowling Green (vs Westminster, 10/28)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|M Cabuyaban, Liberty (KC) (vs Marquette, 10/27)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|M Hoffman, Blue Springs South (vs Marquette, 10/27)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|M Duvall, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell, 10/28)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|K Landewee, Kearney (vs Warrenton, 10/27)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|7
|Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Kearney, 10/27)
|7.0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7
|Lauren Opfer, Washington (vs Warrenton, 10/27)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|M Berkey, Helias (vs Washington, 10/27)
|6.2
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|5
|Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Liberty (KC), 10/27)
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Helias, 10/27)
|6.0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|3
|M Cabuyaban, Liberty (KC) (vs Francis Howell, 10/27)
|7.0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1
|16
|Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Blue Springs South, 10/27)
|7.0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3
|2
|Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Washington, 10/27)
|5.0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3
|10
|Lorin Boutte, Francis Howell (vs Blue Springs South, 10/28)
|4.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Bowling Green, 10/28)
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|13
|Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Fatima, 10/28)
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2
|18