Pitching performances

SULLIVAN — Jaedin Blankenship didn't bat an eye.
COTTLEVILLE — Emily Chadwick was hoping for a good night of sleep Thursday.
BEL-NOR — There was no need for Incarnate Word Academy pitcher Sophia Otten to look over her shoulder on Thursday with the game-tying run on t…
Francis Howell Central earned first softball state semifinal appearance since 2008 with victory against Troy Buchanan that took two days.
POPLAR BLUFF — Ashley Ware kept a tight lock on her emotions Thursday.
Taylor Brown struck out 15 batters and hit two RBI doubles as Washington advanced to its first state semifinal since 2016.
PERRYVILLE — The late-season magic comeback potion for the St. Charles West softball team ran dry Wednesday afternoon.
ST. CHARLES — Kylie Runion somehow lost track of the softball amidst all of the hoopla and celebration.
CHESTERFIELD — Mariclaire Sabados heard the rumors.
ST. CHARLES — Emily Chadwick watched her teammates stave off the end of their season Saturday.
