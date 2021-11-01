 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Best performances (3 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Platte County, 10/29)6.015011011
M Hamby, Rolla (vs Incarnate Word, 10/29)7.011011352
Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Rolla, 10/29)4.010010021
B Brumley, Blue Springs South (vs Parkway South, 10/29)7.012011266
Kallie Hitzelberger, Platte County (vs Incarnate Word, 10/29)7.03011363
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South, 10/29)7.0501110221
Kallie Hitzelberger, Platte County (vs Washington, 10/29)5.02001618
M Hamby, Rolla (vs Washington, 10/29)4.0400111112
Sophia Otten, Incarnate Word (vs Rolla, 10/29)6.04001948
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Blue Springs South, 10/29)5.080005512
Jaedin Blankenship, Sullivan (vs Blair Oaks, 10/30)6.04000488
Sophia Otten, Incarnate Word (vs Platte County, 10/29)5.220009610
M Duvall, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)3.240009511
