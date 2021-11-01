Pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Platte County, 10/29)
|6.0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M Hamby, Rolla (vs Incarnate Word, 10/29)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|2
|Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Rolla, 10/29)
|4.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|B Brumley, Blue Springs South (vs Parkway South, 10/29)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|Kallie Hitzelberger, Platte County (vs Incarnate Word, 10/29)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|3
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South, 10/29)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|10
|2
|21
|Kallie Hitzelberger, Platte County (vs Washington, 10/29)
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|8
|M Hamby, Rolla (vs Washington, 10/29)
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1
|12
|Sophia Otten, Incarnate Word (vs Rolla, 10/29)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4
|8
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Blue Springs South, 10/29)
|5.0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|12
|Jaedin Blankenship, Sullivan (vs Blair Oaks, 10/30)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Sophia Otten, Incarnate Word (vs Platte County, 10/29)
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6
|10
|M Duvall, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)
|3.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5
|11