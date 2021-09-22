Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Sami Scholtz, Summit (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|6.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Mariclaire Sabados, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central)
|4.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Izzy Kohl, Bayless (vs Hancock)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central)
|8.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|Kendall Hannah, Wright City (vs Mark Twain)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|7
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Mackenzie Quick, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|Acadia Grouns, St. James (vs Sullivan)
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|22
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.