Pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Sami Scholtz, Summit (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)6.012011015
Mariclaire Sabados, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central)4.08011011
Izzy Kohl, Bayless (vs Hancock)5.09011223
Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Lutheran St. Charles)3.05011002
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central)8.06011248
Kendall Hannah, Wright City (vs Mark Twain)7.03011227
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Cape Girardeau Central)3.04010112
Mackenzie Quick, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial))3.00001305
Acadia Grouns, St. James (vs Sullivan)3.210008322
Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

