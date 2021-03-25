Pitching performances
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clayton triumphed over McCluer 17-7 Monday at McCluer.
Large school schools - 3/201. Webster Groves (16-2) was idle.2. Marquette (11-4) was idle.3. Summit (11-4) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt West (18-5…
Large school schools - 3/211. Webster Groves (16-2) was idle.2. Marquette (11-4) was idle.3. Summit (11-4) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt West (18-5…
Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
Large school schools - 3/181. Webster Groves (16-2) was idle.2. Marquette (11-4) was idle.3. Summit (11-4) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt West (18-5…