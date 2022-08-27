 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Lily Douglas, Mehlville (vs Lutheran South)7.012011027
Leyla Payton, Ritenour (vs University City)4.07011001
Kelsey Kunz, St. Dominic (vs Hannibal)7.05011113
Rebecca Kennon, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles West)3.06011000
Sophia Otten, Incarnate Word (vs South Harrison)6.07011217
Gabby McBride, Lindbergh (vs Farmington)6.08011235
Kelsey Kunz, St. Dominic (vs Bowling Green)5.03011012
Savannah Hesse, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)6.07011227
Elly Robbins, Farmington (vs Liberty North)6.04011208
Emma Roberts, Union (vs Cuba)6.07010322
Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Jefferson City)7.06011146
Kaitlyn Thole , Ursuline (vs Holt)7.050116013
Cheyenne Bowman, Hazelwood West (vs Affton)3.03011112
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Liberty (Wentzville))3.05010010
Kenzie Nelson, Incarnate Word (vs Naylor)5.06011129
Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs St. Pius X)6.04011329
Mikayla Goforth, Francis Howell Central (vs Highland, Missouri)7.09001207
Kyra Jenkins, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Sikeston)5.02010016
Nicole Thomas, Lindbergh (vs Kelly)6.03010119
Izabel Chittakhone, Valley Park (vs McCluer North)5.03010420
