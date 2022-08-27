Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Lily Douglas, Mehlville (vs Lutheran South)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Leyla Payton, Ritenour (vs University City)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kelsey Kunz, St. Dominic (vs Hannibal)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Rebecca Kennon, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles West)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sophia Otten, Incarnate Word (vs South Harrison)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|Gabby McBride, Lindbergh (vs Farmington)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Kelsey Kunz, St. Dominic (vs Bowling Green)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Savannah Hesse, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|7
|Elly Robbins, Farmington (vs Liberty North)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|Emma Roberts, Union (vs Cuba)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Jefferson City)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Kaitlyn Thole , Ursuline (vs Holt)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|13
|Cheyenne Bowman, Hazelwood West (vs Affton)
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kenzie Nelson, Incarnate Word (vs Naylor)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs St. Pius X)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|9
|Mikayla Goforth, Francis Howell Central (vs Highland, Missouri)
|7.0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|7
|Kyra Jenkins, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Sikeston)
|5.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Nicole Thomas, Lindbergh (vs Kelly)
|6.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|9
|Izabel Chittakhone, Valley Park (vs McCluer North)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|0