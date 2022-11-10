Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
The Vikings were even through three innings before the Jaguars offense awoke to win their third state title since 2018.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rose Renshaw didn't know how to celebrate.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Westminster softball coach Dan Petke felt like things were going to plan.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Grace Molitor thought she had staked the Washington High softball team to an early lead.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — John Meyer knew his Marquette softball team was facing an offensive juggernaut Thursday.
CHESTERFIELD — Junior shortstop Carle Bachman played a minor role the last time the Marquette softball team reached the state tournament.
Junior catcher Ellie Berkland has helped the Wildcats return to the final four for the first time since 2011.
The Vikings advanced to play in the Class 5 state semifinals Oct. 27 against Liberty-KC in Springfield.
The Knights, who lost 18 consecutive games earlier this season, won their first district crown since 2017.
OAKVILLE — The talented Lindbergh sophomore duo of catcher Allie Waldron and pitcher Gabby McBride showed the future is now.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.