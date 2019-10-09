Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Pattonville)
|7.0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Melissa Locke, Wright City (vs Van-Far)
|7.0
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Maria Prather, Orchard Farm (vs McCluer North)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Molly Newman, Ursuline (vs Parkway West)
|7.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Notre Dame)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|13
|Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Clayton)
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs St. Vincent)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Rayne Grus, Kirkwood (vs Fox)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Emma Roseberry, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Union)
|7.0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lexi Knoll, Seckman (vs Parkway South)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Chloe Smallfield, Fort Zumwalt East (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|7.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|1
|12
|Abagail Cafolla, Hazelwood West (vs Mehlville)
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Chaffee)
|2.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Emelie Mandernach, Affton (vs Pacific)
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|8
|Mia Boyd, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall)
|3.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2.1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|Olivia Stroker, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall)
|3.2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3