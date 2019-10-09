Red October special: Subscribe now

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Pattonville)7.015011000
Melissa Locke, Wright City (vs Van-Far)7.016011040
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Lutheran St. Charles)7.09011132
Maria Prather, Orchard Farm (vs McCluer North)3.05011001
Molly Newman, Ursuline (vs Parkway West)7.02011207
Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Notre Dame)7.050113013
Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Clayton)3.04011012
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs St. Vincent)5.03011315
Rayne Grus, Kirkwood (vs Fox)7.030111211
Emma Roseberry, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)6.08010336
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Union)7.013001129
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North)2.03010002
Lexi Knoll, Seckman (vs Parkway South)3.06010207
Chloe Smallfield, Fort Zumwalt East (vs O'Fallon Christian)7.020115112
Abagail Cafolla, Hazelwood West (vs Mehlville)3.04010022
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Chaffee)2.05010123
Emelie Mandernach, Affton (vs Pacific)6.07001408
Mia Boyd, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall)3.14100406
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Liberty (Wentzville))2.15010144
Olivia Stroker, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall)3.20010043