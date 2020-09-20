Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|5.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Lee's Summit)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|7
|Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|1.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs St. Charles)
|4.2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6
|13
