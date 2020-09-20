 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Lutheran St. Charles)5.011011113
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Lee's Summit)4.05010407
Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East)1.02100000
Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs St. Charles)4.240018613
