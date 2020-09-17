 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs St. Charles West)5.013011010
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Jackson)2.00010014
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Jackson)5.05000237
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Fox)6.060015217
Janna Joerling, Francis Howell (vs Battle)3.140001059
