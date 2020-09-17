Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs St. Charles West)
|5.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Jackson)
|2.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Jackson)
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Fox)
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2
|17
|Janna Joerling, Francis Howell (vs Battle)
|3.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5
|9
