Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Michelle Origliasso, St. Joseph's (vs Parkway Central)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs DuBourg)
|7.0
|17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Parkway South)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Marquette)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Bowling Green)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Nerinx Hall)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Mehlville)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Savannah Hesse, Oakville (vs Cor Jesu)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Kirkwood)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Holt)
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Holt)
|4.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4
|18
