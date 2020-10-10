 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Michelle Origliasso, St. Joseph's (vs Parkway Central)7.014011002
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs DuBourg)7.017011113
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Parkway South)7.014011025
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Marquette)7.08011005
Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Bowling Green)7.06011014
Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Nerinx Hall)7.09011126
Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Mehlville)5.04011022
Savannah Hesse, Oakville (vs Cor Jesu)6.04011041
Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Kirkwood)7.08011156
Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Holt)2.12000002
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Holt)4.220009418
