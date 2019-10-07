Best performances (5 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Elly Eckrich, Hillsboro (vs Seckman, 10/2)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs St. Clair, 9/30)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs Mehlville, 10/1)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Michelle Origliasso, St. Joseph's (vs Ursuline, 10/5)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Michelle Origliasso, St. Joseph's (vs Fox, 9/30)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|Maria Prather, Orchard Farm (vs O'Fallon Christian, 10/2)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs DuBourg, 10/2)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Abagail Cafolla, Hazelwood West (vs Ritenour, 9/30)
|6.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Emma Roseberry, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/1)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 10/4)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Hancock, 9/30)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Elly Eckrich, Hillsboro (vs Jefferson, 9/30)
|6.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|8
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum, 10/1)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Taylor Hanger, Pacific (vs New Haven, 10/1)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Melissa Locke, Wright City (vs Clopton, 10/3)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Emelie Mandernach, Affton (vs Ladue, 10/3)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Jocelyn Cunningham, Farmington (vs Kelly, 10/1)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Maddison Welker, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Kirkwood, 10/3)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Rolla, 10/5)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Chloe Smallfield, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Washington, 10/1)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3