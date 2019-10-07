Red October special: Subscribe now

Best performances (5 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Elly Eckrich, Hillsboro (vs Seckman, 10/2)7.013011004
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs St. Clair, 9/30)7.014011021
Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs Mehlville, 10/1)7.010011102
Michelle Origliasso, St. Joseph's (vs Ursuline, 10/5)7.011011105
Michelle Origliasso, St. Joseph's (vs Fox, 9/30)7.012011207
Maria Prather, Orchard Farm (vs O'Fallon Christian, 10/2)7.013011315
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs DuBourg, 10/2)7.011011021
Abagail Cafolla, Hazelwood West (vs Ritenour, 9/30)6.012011112
Emma Roseberry, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/1)6.010011011
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 10/4)7.07011003
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Hancock, 9/30)6.08011004
Elly Eckrich, Hillsboro (vs Jefferson, 9/30)6.013011308
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum, 10/1)5.010011011
Taylor Hanger, Pacific (vs New Haven, 10/1)5.010011011
Melissa Locke, Wright City (vs Clopton, 10/3)5.08011001
Emelie Mandernach, Affton (vs Ladue, 10/3)6.010011016
Jocelyn Cunningham, Farmington (vs Kelly, 10/1)5.06011002
Maddison Welker, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Kirkwood, 10/3)6.07011007
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Rolla, 10/5)7.07011022
Chloe Smallfield, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Washington, 10/1)7.03011003