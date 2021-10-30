Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Platte County)
|6.0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Rolla)
|4.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|B Brumley, Blue Springs South (vs Parkway South)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|Taylor Pannell, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|10
|2
|21
|Kallie Hitzelberger, Platte County (vs Washington)
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Elizabeth Reed, Washington (vs Rolla)
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Olivia Fredrick, Parkway South (vs Blue Springs South)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Cox, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M Hamby, Rolla (vs Washington)
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1
|12
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Lee's Summit West)
|2.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Blue Springs South)
|5.0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|12
|M Hoffman, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|5
|M Duvall, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central)
|3.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5
|11