Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Platte County)6.015011011
Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Rolla)4.010010021
B Brumley, Blue Springs South (vs Parkway South)7.012011266
Taylor Pannell, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South)2.03010112
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South)7.0501110221
Kallie Hitzelberger, Platte County (vs Washington)5.02001618
Elizabeth Reed, Washington (vs Rolla)1.03000001
Olivia Fredrick, Parkway South (vs Blue Springs South)1.00000000
Ella Cox, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South)1.02000011
M Hamby, Rolla (vs Washington)4.0400111112
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Lee's Summit West)2.130001210
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Blue Springs South)5.080007512
M Hoffman, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central)2.14000655
M Duvall, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central)3.240009511
