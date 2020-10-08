Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Francis Howell)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Fox)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Eureka)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Palmyra)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|8
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Jefferson)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|10
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Sikeston)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|13
|Savannah Hesse, Oakville (vs Ursuline)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|13
|Rachel Schultes, Notre Dame (vs Parkway Central)
|2.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Westminster)
|1.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Parkway North)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Kirkwood)
|8.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|8
|2
|21
|Haley Miller, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Warrenton)
|5.2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2
|14
|Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Westminster)
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Parkway Central)
|3.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Abi Schwer, Mehlville (vs Pattonville)
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Taylor Kordik, Mehlville (vs Pattonville)
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6
|Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Oakville)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|13
|Jane Ravenhill, Westminster (vs St. Dominic)
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|9
|Emma Hingle , Ursuline (vs Oakville)
|4.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5
|11
