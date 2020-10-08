 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pitching performances
0 comments

Pitching performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Liberty (Wentzville))6.09011114
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Francis Howell)5.08011014
Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Fox)7.06011125
Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Eureka)7.06011129
Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Palmyra)6.07011338
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Jefferson)7.090114310
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Sikeston)7.040112113
Savannah Hesse, Oakville (vs Ursuline)6.040112213
Rachel Schultes, Notre Dame (vs Parkway Central)2.01010001
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Westminster)1.03010010
Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Parkway North)7.05011259
Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Kirkwood)8.070118221
Haley Miller, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Warrenton)5.2110016214
Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Westminster)2.03000001
Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Parkway Central)3.05000032
Abi Schwer, Mehlville (vs Pattonville)3.00000800
Taylor Kordik, Mehlville (vs Pattonville)2.04000526
Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Oakville)2.010006113
Jane Ravenhill, Westminster (vs St. Dominic)2.10000649
Emma Hingle , Ursuline (vs Oakville)4.0300010511
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports