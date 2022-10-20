Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
The Knights, who lost 18 consecutive games earlier this season, won their first district crown since 2017.
CEDAR HILL — Marquette added another chapter to a lengthy run of dominance over Eureka on Friday.
The Vikings have set a program record for victories and advanced to the Class 5 softball quarterfinals.
Warrenton High freshman Makayla Witthaus was not about to let down her older sister.
CHESTERFIELD — Westminster junior Ellie Berkland remembered the sinking feeling.
The rematch of a state semifinal from last season turned into a display of impressive power by the Falcons.
The Vikings advanced to play in the Class 5 state semifinals Oct. 27 against Liberty-KC in Springfield.
OAKVILLE — The talented Lindbergh sophomore duo of catcher Allie Waldron and pitcher Gabby McBride showed the future is now.
OAKVILLE — When it comes to multitasking, Oakville senior Lilly Kahle fills the bill.
IMPERIAL — Summit junior catcher Skylar Zentner wasn’t happy with her play behind the plate early Thursday during a Class 4 District 2 softbal…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.