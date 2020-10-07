Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs St. Joseph's)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Abby Alonzo, Oakville (vs Lafayette)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|11
|Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs St. Charles West)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|7
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|13
|Emoy Boyer-Faulkner, De Soto (vs Jefferson)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|11
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|4.1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Chloe Smallfield, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Chaffee)
|4.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Taylor Knapp, Webster Groves (vs Pattonville)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|11
|Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Union)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Westminster)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|10
|4
|12
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Union)
|3.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor Kordik, Mehlville (vs Affton)
|6.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|7
|8
|Avery Graham, Farmington (vs Chaffee)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Gallagher, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall)
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|16
|Lilly Tremusini, Mehlville (vs Affton)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Wukitsch, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Bowman, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|21
|Jess Strain, St. Charles West (vs Seckman)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Leanna Mitts, St. Charles West (vs Seckman)
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|7
