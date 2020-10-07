 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs St. Joseph's)7.012011010
Abby Alonzo, Oakville (vs Lafayette)7.030114011
Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs St. Charles West)7.04011237
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)7.040114113
Emoy Boyer-Faulkner, De Soto (vs Jefferson)7.080113511
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South)4.14010215
Chloe Smallfield, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Liberty (Wentzville))4.04010025
Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Chaffee)4.06010132
Taylor Knapp, Webster Groves (vs Pattonville)5.030115011
Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Union)4.07010244
Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Westminster)7.0301110412
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Union)3.06000002
Taylor Kordik, Mehlville (vs Affton)6.03010578
Avery Graham, Farmington (vs Chaffee)1.02000000
Lauren Gallagher, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall)5.220016016
Lilly Tremusini, Mehlville (vs Affton)1.01000000
Grace Wukitsch, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Liberty (Wentzville))1.00000000
Sarah Bowman, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East)4.230015121
Jess Strain, St. Charles West (vs Seckman)2.01000333
Leanna Mitts, St. Charles West (vs Seckman)5.00000347
