Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Mariclaire Sabados, Parkway South (vs Cor Jesu)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|6
|Kyra Jenkins, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Westminster)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|Kendal Morelock, Francis Howell Central (vs Lee's Summit North)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|11
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Helias)
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Bailey Propst, Festus (vs East Carter)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6
|1
|13
|Mackenzie Williams, Troy Buchanan (vs Ozark)
|5.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Landry Harris, Francis Howell Central (vs Lebanon)
|6.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8
|Abigail Mandrell, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Ozark)
|2.0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mikayla Goforth, Francis Howell Central (vs Lebanon)
|1.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ava Meyers, Troy Buchanan (vs Fulton)
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Kelsey Kunz, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Madelyn Geiler , Festus (vs Neelyville)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Addy Denny, Parkway North (vs Summit)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2
|11
|Landry Harris, Francis Howell Central (vs Rock Bridge)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leah Zerrer, North Point (vs Holt)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|11
|5
|20
|Madelyn Kissee , Festus (vs Neelyville)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|10
|Sarah Hoshaw, Francis Howell Central (vs Rock Bridge)
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|8
|Molly Miller, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Wright City)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|Ashleigh Davis, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|6.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5
|15