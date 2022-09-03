 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Pitching performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Mariclaire Sabados, Parkway South (vs Cor Jesu)7.010011316
Kyra Jenkins, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Westminster)7.04011053
Kendal Morelock, Francis Howell Central (vs Lee's Summit North)7.040114111
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Helias)6.06001104
Bailey Propst, Festus (vs East Carter)7.030116113
Mackenzie Williams, Troy Buchanan (vs Ozark)5.01010114
Landry Harris, Francis Howell Central (vs Lebanon)6.02010128
Abigail Mandrell, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville))4.03010124
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Ozark)2.04100000
Mikayla Goforth, Francis Howell Central (vs Lebanon)1.00100001
Ava Meyers, Troy Buchanan (vs Fulton)6.01001017
Kelsey Kunz, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville))2.02100021
Madelyn Geiler , Festus (vs Neelyville)3.01000102
Addy Denny, Parkway North (vs Summit)6.040015211
Landry Harris, Francis Howell Central (vs Rock Bridge)1.01000011
Leah Zerrer, North Point (vs Holt)6.0401011520
Madelyn Kissee , Festus (vs Neelyville)3.010005210
Sarah Hoshaw, Francis Howell Central (vs Rock Bridge)3.00000428
Molly Miller, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Wright City)1.00000516
Ashleigh Davis, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South)6.240009515
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New season, new stars: Our STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/281. Washington (4-1) was idle.2. Eureka (4-1) was idle.3. Parkway South (0-0) was idle.4. Marquette (1-0) was idle.5…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/311. Washington (6-1) was idle.2. Eureka (5-1) was idle.3. Parkway South (3-2) def. Kirkwood (2-3), 15-3.4. Marquette…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/271. Washington (4-1) lost to Helias, 11-3.2. Eureka (2-1) def. Sullivan (3-2), 3-2.3. Parkway South (0-0) was idle.4…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/291. Washington (5-1) def. Fort Zumwalt West (0-1), 5-1.2. Eureka (4-1) was idle.3. Parkway South (1-1) lost to Hills…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News