Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm)7.016011012
Erin Acheson, Lutheran South (vs Notre Dame)7.011011120
Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West)6.09010003
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Festus)6.06011012
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Winfield)7.07011024
Kate Proffitt, Eureka (vs Oakville)7.07011325
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)7.060113213
Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North)7.030114115
Sam Waldron, Lindbergh (vs Pattonville)5.00011136
Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Lutheran South)6.0100012310
Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West)6.080015110
Dorothy Wunderlich, Parkway West (vs Webster Groves)7.020014015
Sydney Kill, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington)2.02000000
Savannah Hesse, Oakville (vs Eureka)3.21000114
Kelly Collins, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West)1.00000000
Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington)5.03000326
Kaitlyn Thole , Ursuline (vs St. Joseph's)3.01000408
Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)5.030005111
Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Lafayette)5.220011315
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Farmington)6.010015312
