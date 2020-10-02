Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm)
|7.0
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Erin Acheson, Lutheran South (vs Notre Dame)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Festus)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Winfield)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Kate Proffitt, Eureka (vs Oakville)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|13
|Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|15
|Sam Waldron, Lindbergh (vs Pattonville)
|5.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Lutheran South)
|6.0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|10
|Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|6.0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|10
|Dorothy Wunderlich, Parkway West (vs Webster Groves)
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|15
|Sydney Kill, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington)
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah Hesse, Oakville (vs Eureka)
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Kelly Collins, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington)
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Kaitlyn Thole , Ursuline (vs St. Joseph's)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|8
|Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|11
|Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Lafayette)
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Farmington)
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|12
