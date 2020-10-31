 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pitching performances
0 comments

Pitching performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Webb City)8.012011349
Jaedin Blakenship, Sullivan (vs Savannah)4.20010001
Haidyn Berry, Webb City (vs Webster Groves)8.080015112
Kenzie Schopfer, Savannah (vs Sullivan)7.09001256
Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Savannah)2.17000143
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports