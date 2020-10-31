Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Webb City)
|8.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|9
|Jaedin Blakenship, Sullivan (vs Savannah)
|4.2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Haidyn Berry, Webb City (vs Webster Groves)
|8.0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|12
|Kenzie Schopfer, Savannah (vs Sullivan)
|7.0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|6
|Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Savannah)
|2.1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
