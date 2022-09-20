 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Pitching performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Sami Scholtz, Summit (vs Lindbergh)7.014011032
Abby Schmidt, Ursuline (vs Nerinx Hall)6.06011002
Addy Denny, Parkway North (vs Incarnate Word)7.08011115
Rayven Phipps, Hazelwood East (vs Jennings)5.07011013
Leyla Payton, Ritenour (vs Parkway Central)7.05011041
Rebecca Kennon, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North)4.03010003
Elly Robbins, Farmington (vs Poplar Bluff)5.05011416
Kendal Morelock, Francis Howell Central (vs North Point)3.06010013
Ava Moretti, Parkway South (vs Timberland)4.02010133
Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Lutheran South)6.00011248
Makenzie Brown, Parkway West (vs Lafayette)7.03001125
Cassidy Welch, Oakville (vs Webster Groves)4.02010327
Gabby McBride, Lindbergh (vs Summit)6.08000135
Savannah Hesse, Oakville (vs Webster Groves)3.04100342
Courtney McQueen, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt East)6.050003014
Madelyn Geiler, Festus (vs North County)4.02000322
Grace McGee, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North)4.07000252
Landry Harris, Francis Howell Central (vs North Point)4.020003011
Madison Sherry, Parkway South (vs Timberland)3.02000325
Ashlynn Maness, Lutheran South (vs Seckman)1.11000214
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News