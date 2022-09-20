Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Sami Scholtz, Summit (vs Lindbergh)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Abby Schmidt, Ursuline (vs Nerinx Hall)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Addy Denny, Parkway North (vs Incarnate Word)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Rayven Phipps, Hazelwood East (vs Jennings)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Leyla Payton, Ritenour (vs Parkway Central)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Rebecca Kennon, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Elly Robbins, Farmington (vs Poplar Bluff)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Kendal Morelock, Francis Howell Central (vs North Point)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ava Moretti, Parkway South (vs Timberland)
|4.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Lutheran South)
|6.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|Makenzie Brown, Parkway West (vs Lafayette)
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Cassidy Welch, Oakville (vs Webster Groves)
|4.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7
|Gabby McBride, Lindbergh (vs Summit)
|6.0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Savannah Hesse, Oakville (vs Webster Groves)
|3.0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2
|Courtney McQueen, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|14
|Madelyn Geiler, Festus (vs North County)
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Grace McGee, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North)
|4.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Landry Harris, Francis Howell Central (vs North Point)
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|11
|Madison Sherry, Parkway South (vs Timberland)
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Ashlynn Maness, Lutheran South (vs Seckman)
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4