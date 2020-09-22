Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Sydney Kill, Fort Zumwalt South (vs St. Charles West)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|9
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell Central)
|7.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|13
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs North County)
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Sarah Bowman, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Mckenna Dydell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Poplar Bluff)
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|10
|Courtney Bone, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|Allison Stabile, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Mikayla Goforth, Francis Howell Central (vs St. Dominic)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Mia Boyd, Incarnate Word (vs Hillsboro)
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|11
|Samantha Mangnall, Francis Howell Central (vs St. Dominic)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Sydney Webb, Francis Howell Central (vs St. Dominic)
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|12
|Sarah Hoshaw, Francis Howell Central (vs St. Dominic)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|Haley Miller, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|5
|Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|8
