Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Lutheran St. Charles)7.014011234
Sydney Kill, Fort Zumwalt South (vs St. Charles West)5.07011225
Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))5.04010419
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell Central)7.020114313
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs North County)6.05000223
Sarah Bowman, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North)3.03000204
Mckenna Dydell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))2.01000001
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Poplar Bluff)7.020011310
Courtney Bone, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)4.01000117
Allison Stabile, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North)1.10000203
Mikayla Goforth, Francis Howell Central (vs St. Dominic)1.01000203
Mia Boyd, Incarnate Word (vs Hillsboro)5.220004211
Samantha Mangnall, Francis Howell Central (vs St. Dominic)1.01000214
Sydney Webb, Francis Howell Central (vs St. Dominic)4.010004012
Sarah Hoshaw, Francis Howell Central (vs St. Dominic)1.00000431
Haley Miller, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North)1.23000545
Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)2.11000658
