Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Mehlville)
|6.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs Parkway North)
|8.0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|6.0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Wright City)
|8.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|6
|4
|7
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|6
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Lutheran South)
|3.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|Sam Waldron, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette)
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|13
|Emma Hingle , Ursuline (vs Lutheran South)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|2
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|4.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4
|17
