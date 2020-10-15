 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Mehlville)6.011011024
Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs Parkway North)8.015001201
Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Liberty (Wentzville))5.07010002
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell)7.07011128
Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Winfield)6.013001117
Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Wright City)8.05011647
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic)5.05011446
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Liberty (Wentzville))2.06000002
Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Lutheran South)3.24000128
Sam Waldron, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette)6.010004213
Emma Hingle , Ursuline (vs Lutheran South)1.00000522
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West)4.030015417
