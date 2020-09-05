Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|5.2
|7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|13
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|3.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Sydney Webb, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Tiefenbrunn, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Courtney Bone, Seckman (vs Francis Howell Central)
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2
|11
