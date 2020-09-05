 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)5.08010001
Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East)5.270103113
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)3.01010124
Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Francis Howell Central)2.02000001
Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)2.04000201
Sydney Webb, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)2.01000001
Emma Tiefenbrunn, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East)1.11000001
Courtney Bone, Seckman (vs Francis Howell Central)4.010007211
