Pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Incarnate Word, 10/19)
|7.0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Cape Notre Dame, 10/19)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Lindbergh, 10/19)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Doniphan, 10/20)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Sophia Otten, Incarnate Word (vs Warrenton, 10/19)
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Gabby McBride, Lindbergh (vs Marquette, 10/19)
|7.0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5