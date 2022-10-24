 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs Incarnate Word, 10/19)7.015011005
Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Cape Notre Dame, 10/19)7.013011204
Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Lindbergh, 10/19)7.09011024
Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Doniphan, 10/20)7.07011021
Sophia Otten, Incarnate Word (vs Warrenton, 10/19)6.06001013
Gabby McBride, Lindbergh (vs Marquette, 10/19)7.012001145
