Pitching performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 99¢ Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Best performances (1 IP Minimum) PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA Facebook Twitter Email Print Save View comments Most popular No. 3 large school: Depth, experience have De Smet dreaming big No. 2: Doyle returns to Lutheran North with renewed motivation No. 3: De Smet's Johnson sets sights on personal, team goals Field hockey season preview spotlight: Duchars hopes blend of smarts, skill help MICDS rise to the top No. 3 small school: Cardinal Ritter graduated its sizzle, brings back its steak Follow us Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram View All Promotions promotion Submit a photo showing your school spirit for a chance to win the St. Louis Post-Dispatch High School Spirit Award! promotion Now more than ever... be curious, be engaged and be informed by subscribing to the Post-Dispatch. Print Ads Ads REPERTORY THEATRE ST LOUIS - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 Ads TASTE IT PRODUCTIONS - Ad from 2019-08-23 Aug 23, 2019 Other CSTK - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 Other BOMMARITO - MAZDA ST PETERS - Ad from 2019-08-23 Aug 23, 2019 Ads MO DEPT OF CONSERVATION - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 Ads PRYDES OLD WESTPORT - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 Ads OLE TYME PRODUCE - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 Ads PDR Marketing - Ad from 2019-08-25 Aug 25, 2019 Ads ST LOUIS AUTO - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 Ads RATESEEKER LLC - Ad from 2019-08-28 15 hrs ago © 2019 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy