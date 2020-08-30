 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Battle)8.0110113011
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))6.010011216
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Highland, Missouri)7.012011144
Abbi Keller, Holt (vs Highland, Missouri)6.02011017
Abbie Danchus, St. Dominic (vs Washington)6.02011044
Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green)7.050106112
Sydney Kill, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Battle)6.08000206
Emma Tiefenbrunn, Timberland (vs Warrenton)5.000103010
Zoey Robinson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green)1.01100000
Abbi Keller, Holt (vs Warrenton)8.020012210
Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Timberland)5.030119413
Zoey Robinson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Battle)2.01000010
Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Warrenton)1.01000012
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Bolivar)3.02000224
Emoy Boyer-Faulkner, De Soto (vs Linn)5.000016211
Sydney Webb, Francis Howell Central (vs Bowling Green)3.00000309
Sarah Hoshaw, Francis Howell Central (vs Bowling Green)3.11000234
Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Holt)3.020006010
Jaedin Blakenship, Sullivan (vs Logan-Rogersville)4.01000436
Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Bolivar)2.010006110
