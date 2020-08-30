Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Battle)
|8.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|11
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Highland, Missouri)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Abbi Keller, Holt (vs Highland, Missouri)
|6.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Abbie Danchus, St. Dominic (vs Washington)
|6.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|6
|1
|12
|Sydney Kill, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Battle)
|6.0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Emma Tiefenbrunn, Timberland (vs Warrenton)
|5.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|10
|Zoey Robinson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green)
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abbi Keller, Holt (vs Warrenton)
|8.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|10
|Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Timberland)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|9
|4
|13
|Zoey Robinson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Battle)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Warrenton)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Bolivar)
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Emoy Boyer-Faulkner, De Soto (vs Linn)
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2
|11
|Sydney Webb, Francis Howell Central (vs Bowling Green)
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|Sarah Hoshaw, Francis Howell Central (vs Bowling Green)
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Holt)
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|10
|Jaedin Blakenship, Sullivan (vs Logan-Rogersville)
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|6
|Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Bolivar)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|10
