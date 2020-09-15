Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs St. Dominic)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Mckenna Dydell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs St. Charles West)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6
|Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell Central)
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Haley Miller, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland)
|7.0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Farmington)
|2.2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Sullivan)
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Warrenton)
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|8
|Courtney Bone, Seckman (vs Farmington)
|4.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|6
|Kristen Mayfield, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Hickman)
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6
|17
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.