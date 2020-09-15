 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North)7.06011003
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs St. Dominic)4.05011013
Mckenna Dydell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs St. Charles West)3.05011206
Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell Central)7.01001003
Haley Miller, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland)7.08001234
Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Farmington)2.21010132
Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Sullivan)6.05001129
Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Warrenton)2.21000408
Courtney Bone, Seckman (vs Farmington)4.12000346
Kristen Mayfield, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Hickman)5.0300112617
