Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Shekinah Reed, Brentwood (vs Clayton)
|6.0
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Ali Cook, Troy Buchanan (vs Platte County)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs St. Charles)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Anita Kraus, Valley Park (vs Bayless)
|4.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Madison Carney, Marquette (vs Lindbergh)
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Melissa Locke, Wright City (vs Hazelwood Central)
|4.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Kate Justis, Metro (vs Cleveland)
|2.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|9
|Makayla Bryant, Troy Buchanan (vs Truman)
|6.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|Ali Cook, Troy Buchanan (vs Truman)
|1.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Brooke Hendrix, St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|6
|Leah Sage, Timberland (vs Grain Valley)
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Leah Sage, Timberland (vs Liberty North)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Anastasia Olson, Lindbergh (vs Marquette)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Grain Valley)
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Liberty North)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Sam Waldron, Lindbergh (vs Marquette)
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|11
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Liberty North)
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|9
|Cheyenne Reed, Cleveland (vs Metro)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1