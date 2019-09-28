Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Shekinah Reed, Brentwood (vs Clayton)6.017011013
Ali Cook, Troy Buchanan (vs Platte County)5.06011102
Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs St. Charles)6.06011022
Anita Kraus, Valley Park (vs Bayless)4.08011232
Madison Carney, Marquette (vs Lindbergh)3.04011005
Melissa Locke, Wright City (vs Hazelwood Central)4.00011121
Kate Justis, Metro (vs Cleveland)2.04011329
Makayla Bryant, Troy Buchanan (vs Truman)6.01010246
Ali Cook, Troy Buchanan (vs Truman)1.02100020
Brooke Hendrix, St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt North)6.05001456
Leah Sage, Timberland (vs Grain Valley)3.00000007
Leah Sage, Timberland (vs Liberty North)1.10000104
Anastasia Olson, Lindbergh (vs Marquette)1.00000113
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Grain Valley)2.03000227
Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Liberty North)1.00000306
Sam Waldron, Lindbergh (vs Marquette)1.210003011
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Liberty North)2.11000419
Cheyenne Reed, Cleveland (vs Metro)1.020001111