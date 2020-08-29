 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pitching performances
0 comments

Pitching performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)6.010011114
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)4.06011023
Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Camdenton)5.07011226
Jaedin Blakenship, Sullivan (vs Windsor (Imperial))1.12010010
Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Fox)3.03010151
Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Windsor (Imperial))3.29000463
Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)1.01000012
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)3.01010567
Marissa Geist, Fox (vs Seckman)2.10000214
Daleigh Cairns, Fox (vs Seckman)4.150004312
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Troy Buchanan)1.00000416
Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Fox)4.01000439
Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Troy Buchanan)3.0000011021
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports