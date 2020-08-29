Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|4.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Camdenton)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6
|Jaedin Blakenship, Sullivan (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1.1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Fox)
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|3.2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)
|3.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6
|7
|Marissa Geist, Fox (vs Seckman)
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Daleigh Cairns, Fox (vs Seckman)
|4.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|12
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Fox)
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|9
|Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Troy Buchanan)
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|21
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.