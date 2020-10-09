 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Nerinx Hall)7.020011002
Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Hillsboro)5.09011002
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Seckman)5.010011114
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Perryville)7.08011107
Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)5.06011004
Chloe Smallfield, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Washington)7.02011015
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central)5.04011021
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)2.05010002
Aleah Sage, Timberland (vs St. Dominic)2.21010000
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Blair Oaks)4.03011525
Michelle Origliasso, St. Joseph's (vs Lutheran South)3.05100002
Kate Schmidt, St. Joseph's (vs Lutheran South)4.01010023
Ryenne Elbert-Walker, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Ursuline)4.00010307
Sarah Bowman, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Ursuline)3.02100102
Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Blair Oaks)3.02100012
Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)1.03000010
Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Liberty (Wentzville))1.02000011
Kaitlyn Thole , Ursuline (vs Liberty (Wentzville))5.030008013
Dorothy Wunderlich, Parkway West (vs Kirkwood)7.0300110219
Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Timberland)2.00000307
