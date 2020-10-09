Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Nerinx Hall)
|7.0
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Hillsboro)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Seckman)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Perryville)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Chloe Smallfield, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Washington)
|7.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)
|2.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Aleah Sage, Timberland (vs St. Dominic)
|2.2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Blair Oaks)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2
|5
|Michelle Origliasso, St. Joseph's (vs Lutheran South)
|3.0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kate Schmidt, St. Joseph's (vs Lutheran South)
|4.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Ryenne Elbert-Walker, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Ursuline)
|4.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|Sarah Bowman, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Ursuline)
|3.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Blair Oaks)
|3.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kaitlyn Thole , Ursuline (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|13
|Dorothy Wunderlich, Parkway West (vs Kirkwood)
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2
|19
|Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Timberland)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
