Pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Kelly)7.012011000
Bryten Kendrick, St. Charles (vs Ritenour)6.09011004
Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Union)4.09011005
Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs McCluer North)3.06011000
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Webster Groves)5.07011040
Elly Robbins, Farmington (vs Rolla)7.03011218
Ryenne Elbert-Walker, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Webster Groves)7.030111012
Ava Meyers, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)6.02010306
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Osage)5.05010016
Elly Robbins, Farmington (vs Liberty (Wentzville))3.22010112
Mariclaire Sabados, Parkway South (vs East Carter)5.00011618
Anna Strother, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Rolla)6.02001214
Ava Meyers, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Osage)2.03000000
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)1.01000001
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Liberty (Wentzville))3.12000114
