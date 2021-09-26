Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Kelly)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bryten Kendrick, St. Charles (vs Ritenour)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Union)
|4.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs McCluer North)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Webster Groves)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Elly Robbins, Farmington (vs Rolla)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|8
|Ryenne Elbert-Walker, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Webster Groves)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|Ava Meyers, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)
|6.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Osage)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Elly Robbins, Farmington (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|3.2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Mariclaire Sabados, Parkway South (vs East Carter)
|5.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Anna Strother, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Rolla)
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Ava Meyers, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Osage)
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4