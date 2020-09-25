 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)6.09011011
Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)8.011011138
Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)6.02011117
Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)10.020116314
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)9.270014116
Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)1.10000000
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)3.21000044
