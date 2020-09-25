Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|8.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)
|6.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|10.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|3
|14
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|9.2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|16
|Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
