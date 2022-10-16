Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Marquette softball coach John Meyer is philosophical when it comes to his Mustangs' placement in the toughest district tournament in the state.
The Knights, who lost 18 consecutive games earlier this season, won their first district crown since 2017.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Troy junior catcher Gracie Johns has nothing personal against Fort Zumwalt West pitcher Ashleigh Davis.
CHESTERFIELD — Elle Haston saw the ball suspended in mid-air. After watching a strike zip past her the pitch before, the Parkway South sophomo…
CEDAR HILL — Marquette added another chapter to a lengthy run of dominance over Eureka on Friday.
Fort Zumwalt West High senior Ashleigh Davis geared up for arguably the biggest at-bat of her career early Tuesday night.
Warrenton High freshman Makayla Witthaus was not about to let down her older sister.
OAKVILLE — The talented Lindbergh sophomore duo of catcher Allie Waldron and pitcher Gabby McBride showed the future is now.
CHESTERFIELD — Westminster junior Ellie Berkland remembered the sinking feeling.
The Vikings have set a program record for victories and advanced to the Class 5 softball quarterfinals.
