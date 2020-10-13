Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Cor Jesu)
|6.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Ladue)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|9
|Erin Acheson, Lutheran South (vs Affton)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Dyamond Clay, Rosati-Kain (vs St. Charles)
|3.2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Sydney Webb, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|Courtney Bone, Seckman (vs De Soto)
|3.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs DuBourg)
|2.0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|3.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2.1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Anastasia Olson, Lindbergh (vs Parkway North)
|3.1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Kirkwood)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs St. Charles)
|1.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Natalie Cox, Marquette (vs Sullivan)
|5.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|6
|Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Sullivan)
|3.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Abby Charlton, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|4.0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Rachel Schultes, Notre Dame (vs DuBourg)
|2.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Leah Nance, Oakville (vs St. Joseph's)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Alonzo, Oakville (vs St. Joseph's)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mia Boyd, Incarnate Word (vs Cape Notre Dame)
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs De Soto)
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
