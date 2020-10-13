 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
0 comments

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Cor Jesu)6.011011013
Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Ladue)7.014011049
Erin Acheson, Lutheran South (vs Affton)5.010011128
Dyamond Clay, Rosati-Kain (vs St. Charles)3.211010224
Sydney Webb, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)7.040111015
Courtney Bone, Seckman (vs De Soto)3.02010005
Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs DuBourg)2.05100000
Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)3.01010012
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville))2.12010012
Anastasia Olson, Lindbergh (vs Parkway North)3.11010113
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Kirkwood)2.03010021
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs St. Charles)1.14100001
Natalie Cox, Marquette (vs Sullivan)5.02010436
Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Sullivan)3.07000010
Abby Charlton, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)4.03100125
Rachel Schultes, Notre Dame (vs DuBourg)2.00010231
Leah Nance, Oakville (vs St. Joseph's)2.01000000
Abby Alonzo, Oakville (vs St. Joseph's)2.01000001
Mia Boyd, Incarnate Word (vs Cape Notre Dame)5.02000224
Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs De Soto)2.03000114
