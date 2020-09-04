 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
0 comments

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell)7.010011013
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)4.09011000
Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Francis Howell North)7.09011114
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs North County)7.04011022
Vanessa Cardenas, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Pacific)7.05011124
Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)5.03011105
Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central)7.04011226
Abby Keller, Holt (vs Timberland)5.23010518
Jonica Schmidt, Francis Howell North (vs St. Charles)3.16000011
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Holt)5.15000819
Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Timberland)1.10000318
Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)4.0100110315
Audrey Sevier, Francis Howell North (vs St. Charles)3.22000457
