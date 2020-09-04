Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)
|4.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Francis Howell North)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs North County)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Vanessa Cardenas, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Pacific)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6
|Abby Keller, Holt (vs Timberland)
|5.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|1
|8
|Jonica Schmidt, Francis Howell North (vs St. Charles)
|3.1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Holt)
|5.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1
|9
|Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Timberland)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3
|15
|Audrey Sevier, Francis Howell North (vs St. Charles)
|3.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|7
