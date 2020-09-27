 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Union)5.09010013
Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt East)6.04011215
Kendall Hannah, Wright City (vs St. Charles)7.01011038
Lauren Gallagher, Incarnate Word (vs Sikeston)4.03100000
Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Wright City)7.08001418
Mia Boyd, Incarnate Word (vs Sikeston)2.03010114
Kenzie Nelson, Incarnate Word (vs Twin Rivers)6.010115310
Madison Hamlett, Wright City (vs Winfield)3.00011019
Acadia Grouns, St. James (vs Newburg)4.05010444
Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Timberland)2.21000002
McKenzie McJunkins, Festus (vs Jackson)1.00000000
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Jackson)5.04000336
Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Newburg)1.02000232
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Timberland)1.100007211
