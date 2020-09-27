Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Union)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Kendall Hannah, Wright City (vs St. Charles)
|7.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Lauren Gallagher, Incarnate Word (vs Sikeston)
|4.0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Jackson, St. Charles (vs Wright City)
|7.0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|8
|Mia Boyd, Incarnate Word (vs Sikeston)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Kenzie Nelson, Incarnate Word (vs Twin Rivers)
|6.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|3
|10
|Madison Hamlett, Wright City (vs Winfield)
|3.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Acadia Grouns, St. James (vs Newburg)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4
|Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Timberland)
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McKenzie McJunkins, Festus (vs Jackson)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Jackson)
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Newburg)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Timberland)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2
|11
