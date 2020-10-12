Pitching performances

Best performances (5 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Nerinx Hall, 10/8)
|7.0
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Notre Dame, 10/5)
|7.0
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Michelle Origliasso, St. Joseph's (vs Parkway Central, 10/9)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs St. Joseph's, 10/6)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alex Wick, Hillsboro (vs Herculaneum, 10/6)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs Pattonville, 10/8)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Parkway South, 10/9)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/5)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Webster Groves, 10/10)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Ursuline, 10/10)
|5.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 10/8)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Lindbergh, 10/5)
|5.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs St. Clair, 10/6)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Michelle Origliasso, St. Joseph's (vs Cor Jesu, 10/7)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Hillsboro, 10/8)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs Westminster, 10/5)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Marquette, 10/9)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Siena Berman, Parkway North (vs Ladue, 10/5)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|Addison Wright, Owensville (vs Wright City, 10/9)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/7)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
