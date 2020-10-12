 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Best performances (5 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Nerinx Hall, 10/8)7.020011002
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Notre Dame, 10/5)7.019011030
Michelle Origliasso, St. Joseph's (vs Parkway Central, 10/9)7.014011002
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs St. Joseph's, 10/6)7.012011010
Alex Wick, Hillsboro (vs Herculaneum, 10/6)7.014011022
Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs Pattonville, 10/8)7.013011208
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Parkway South, 10/9)7.014011025
Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/5)7.014011133
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Webster Groves, 10/10)7.013011119
Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Ursuline, 10/10)5.011011010
Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 10/8)7.09011013
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Lindbergh, 10/5)5.012011206
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs St. Clair, 10/6)7.011011123
Michelle Origliasso, St. Joseph's (vs Cor Jesu, 10/7)7.09011007
Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Hillsboro, 10/8)5.09011002
Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs Westminster, 10/5)7.0100111011
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Marquette, 10/9)7.08011005
Siena Berman, Parkway North (vs Ladue, 10/5)7.010011217
Addison Wright, Owensville (vs Wright City, 10/9)5.010011013
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/7)6.09011114
Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

