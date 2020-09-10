 Skip to main content
Pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs St. Charles West)7.011011005
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Francis Howell)7.012011115
Ashley Niemczyk, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East)6.03001226
Acadia Grouns, St. James (vs Rolla)1.20000044
Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Rolla)1.10000978
