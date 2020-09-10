Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs St. Charles West)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Francis Howell)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Ashley Niemczyk, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|Acadia Grouns, St. James (vs Rolla)
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Rolla)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7
|8
