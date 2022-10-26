Pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
CHESTERFIELD — Junior shortstop Carle Bachman played a minor role the last time the Marquette softball team reached the state tournament.
VALLEY PARK — Elsie McCabe knew what was coming.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Gabby Merrifield was in a groove and it seemed nothing could faze her.
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The goal all along for the Washington High softball team this season was to get back to the state semifinals and defend thei…
Warrenton scores twice in bottom of seventh to reach first final four since 2016.
WARRENTON — A family bond is at the center of Warrenton High’s magical softball season.
The Vikings advanced to play in the Class 5 state semifinals Oct. 27 against Liberty-KC in Springfield.
Long-time Mustangs baseball head coach has had immediate success in first try as leader of softball program.
The four-year Vikings softball standout battled back from ankle injury to help program make first final four appearance since 2017.
CHESTERFIELD — Westminster junior Ellie Berkland remembered the sinking feeling.
